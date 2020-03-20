Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), Grifols S.A. (GRFS)

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) shares are -61.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 38.86% or $9.35 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +51.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.72% down YTD and -62.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.05% and -64.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 15, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the TPX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Loop Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on June 24, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the TPX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $103.10. The forecasts give the Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $98.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.16% or 65.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.10% in the current quarter to $0.9, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.54, up 16.70% from $4.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.83 and $1.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 83 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 103 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 321,609 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,155,459. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 189,529 and 210,139 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dilsaver Evelyn S, a Director at the company, sold 72 shares worth $6756.0 at $93.84 per share on Feb 21. The Pres., U.S. Direct to Consumer had earlier sold another 4,700 TPX shares valued at $375060.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $79.80 per share. Ruchim Arik W (Director) sold 1,098,834 shares at $92.55 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $101.7 million while JAFFER REHAN, (10% Owner) sold 1,098,834 shares on Feb 18 for $101.7 million with each share fetching $92.55.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS), on the other hand, is trading around $17.59 with a market cap of $12.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.61 billion from $14.98 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.07 million while total current assets were at $4.07 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $377.2 million, significantly higher than the $297.18 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $167.6 million.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grifols S.A. having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company.