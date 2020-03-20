Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: UBS Group AG (UBS), The Macerich Company (MAC)

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) shares are -32.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.07% or $0.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.53% and -35.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 10, 2019, Kepler recommended the UBS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 3 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.00. The forecasts give the UBS Group AG stock a price target range of $16.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.28. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.01% or 17.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.10% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.25, up 3.20% from $1.23 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

UBS Group AG, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 347,267 shares worth $4.71 million at $13.55 per share on Jan 06. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 304,633 UBS shares valued at $2.51 million on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $8.24 per share. UBS Group AG (10% Owner) bought 10,355 shares at $13.28 per share on Jan 06 for a total of $137514.0 while UBS Group AG, (10% Owner) bought 9,345 shares on Jan 03 for $124382.0 with each share fetching $13.31.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), on the other hand, is trading around $7.71 with a market cap of $1.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at The Macerich Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 88,277 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,507 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 661.27k shares after the latest sales, with 14.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 140.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Macerich Company having a total of 481 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 23.29 million shares worth more than $626.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board held 16.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $526.41 million and represent 13.84% of shares outstanding.