Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) shares are -35.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 24.89% or $1.75 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.96% and -44.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 06, 2019, Lake Street recommended the PRMW stock is a Hold, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on January 14, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $8.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.50. The forecasts give the Primo Water Corporation stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.1% or 44.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -60.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 3.60% from -$1.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 886,923 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 262,282. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 568,654 and 216,165 in purchases and sales respectively.

BRENNER RICHARD A, a Director at the company, sold 90 shares worth $1378.0 at $15.31 per share on Feb 14. The Director had earlier sold another 90 PRMW shares valued at $1378.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $15.31 per share. PRIM BILLY D (Interim CEO; Exec. Chairman) sold 5,361 shares at $15.44 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $82774.0 while Kilgore Jack C., (Director) sold 852 shares on Feb 13 for $13155.0 with each share fetching $15.44.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), on the other hand, is trading around $27.06 with a market cap of $12.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ACGL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $27.34 million. This represented a 98.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.75 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Arch Capital Group Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 153,110 shares. Insider sales totaled 170,064 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.15M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 392.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arch Capital Group Ltd. having a total of 614 institutions that hold shares in the company.