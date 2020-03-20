Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are -41.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.54% or $0.99 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.87% down YTD and -41.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.26% and -42.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the URBN stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 04, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the URBN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.13. The forecasts give the Urban Outfitters Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.41% or -7.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.60% in the current quarter to $0.13, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.84, up 5.20% from $1.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 153,331 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 92,801. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 113,331 and 35,351 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hayne Azeez, a General Counsel and Secretary at the company, sold 10,300 shares worth $346389.0 at $33.63 per share on Apr 08. The Director had earlier sold another 18,006 URBN shares valued at $598339.0 on Apr 10. The shares were sold at $33.23 per share. Donnelly Trish (CEO, Urban Outfitters Group) sold 9,144 shares at $34.00 per share on Apr 05 for a total of $310896.0 while LAWSON JOEL S III, (Director) sold 10,000 shares on Apr 04 for $323400.0 with each share fetching $32.34.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.14 with a market cap of $89.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RRD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $343.6 million. This represented a 78.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.63 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.27 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.33 billion from $3.54 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $139.3 million, significantly lower than the $203.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $500000.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 11,035,867 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,400,337 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.97M shares after the latest sales, with 79.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 68.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company.