Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) shares are -73.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.68% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.55% down YTD and -70.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.41% and -68.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Citigroup recommended the YPF stock is a Sell, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the YPF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.69. The forecasts give the YPF Sociedad Anonima stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.03. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.67% or -196.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -87.50% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.02, down -6.90% from -$1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), on the other hand, is trading around $2.64 with a market cap of $397.58M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NGL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $195.13 million. This represented a 91.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.23 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.24 billion from $6.66 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $333.48 million, significantly higher than the $115.66 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$93.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at NGL Energy Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 555,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 57,405 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.25M shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 117.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NGL Energy Partners LP having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 21.44 million shares worth more than $243.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 16.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.07 million and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.