StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) up -37.51% since start of the year

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -40.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.56 and a high of $46.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $21.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88% off its average median price target of $207.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.08% off the consensus price target high of $238.14 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 83.45% higher than the price target low of $142.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.62, the stock is -37.52% and -41.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.5 million and changing 8.65% at the moment leaves the stock -34.06% off its SMA200. STNE registered -37.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.81.

The stock witnessed a -46.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.48%, and is -21.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.42% over the week and 10.95% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 3574 employees, a market worth around $7.88B and $496.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.97 and Fwd P/E is 19.82. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.26% and -49.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $802.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 487.90% in year-over-year returns.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

254 institutions hold shares in StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), with 39.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.26% while institutional investors hold 88.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 333.54M, and float is at 151.21M with Short Float at 8.19%. Institutions hold 75.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 32.84 million shares valued at $1.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the STNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 15.64 million shares valued at $623.81 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 14.17 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $565.11 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 8.7 million with a market value of $347.22 million.