Summarizing The Case For Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares are -48.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.31% or $1.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.30% down YTD and -47.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.82% and -50.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the CGC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 28, 2020. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.83. The forecasts give the Canopy Growth Corporation stock a price target range of $30.17 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.76. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.1% or 21.29%.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), on the other hand, is trading around $21.27 with a market cap of $18.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Corning Incorporated (GLW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GLW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $707.0 million. This represented a 74.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.82 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.9 billion from $27.33 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.03 billion, significantly lower than the $2.92 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $44.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Corning Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 141,272 shares. Insider sales totaled 136,761 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.34M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.60% with a share float percentage of 761.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corning Incorporated having a total of 1,285 institutions that hold shares in the company.