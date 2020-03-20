Summarizing The Case For Phillips 66 (PSX), The Clorox Company (CLX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares are -59.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.31% or $2.71 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.64% down YTD and -59.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.55% and -48.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the PSX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 16, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PSX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $117.41. The forecasts give the Phillips 66 stock a price target range of $139.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $68.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.14% or 32.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.30% in the current quarter to $1.07, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.93, down -8.40% from $8.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $3.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 391,273 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 164,742. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 339,215 and 110,006 in purchases and sales respectively.

LOWE JOHN E, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $149812.0 at $74.91 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 PSX shares valued at $74930.0 on Mar 02. The shares were bought at $74.93 per share. LOWE JOHN E (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $76.71 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $153413.0 while Oyolu Chukwuemeka A., (Vice President & Controller) sold 464 shares on Nov 14 for $55462.0 with each share fetching $119.53.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), on the other hand, is trading around $191.78 with a market cap of $25.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $157.92 and spell out a less modest performance – a -21.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Clorox Company (CLX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $384.0 million. This represented a 73.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.45 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.46 billion from $5.4 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $498.0 million, significantly higher than the $449.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $387.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at The Clorox Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 300,397 shares. Insider sales totaled 284,809 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 161.38k shares after the latest sales, with 10.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.00% with a share float percentage of 124.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Clorox Company having a total of 1,335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.84 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.