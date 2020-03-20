Summarizing The Case For RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares are -21.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 54.60% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +89.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.96% down YTD and -30.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 78.08% and -7.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 13, 2015, ROTH Capital recommended the RAVE stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 12, 2016. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.50. The forecasts give the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stock a price target range of $2.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.0% or 48.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 22,053 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 13,000 RAVE shares valued at $23467.0 on Dec 05. The shares were bought at $1.81 per share.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), on the other hand, is trading around $200.87 with a market cap of $55.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $347.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $22.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anthem Inc. (ANTM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ANTM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.58 billion. This represented a 86.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $27.41 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.65 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.60 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $77.45 billion from $77.81 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $21.05 billion while total current assets were at $39.03 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.06 billion, significantly higher than the $3.83 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.98 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Anthem Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 256,168 shares. Insider sales totaled 112,802 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 502.14k shares after the latest sales, with 74.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.40% with a share float percentage of 251.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anthem Inc. having a total of 1,527 institutions that hold shares in the company.