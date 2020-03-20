Summarizing The Case For SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), WestRock Company (WRK)

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares are -38.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.87% or $3.73 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.99% down YTD and -36.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.49% and -41.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the SSNC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Downgrade the stock as a Buy on February 13, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SSNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.79. The forecasts give the SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $61.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.22% or 37.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.30% in the current quarter to $0.97, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.12, up 2.70% from $3.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.98 and $1.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 645,520 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 610,445. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 186,250 and 170,440 in purchases and sales respectively.

PEDONTI PATRICK J, a SVP and CFO at the company, sold 90,000 shares worth $5.86 million at $65.11 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier bought another 1,250 SSNC shares valued at $73500.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $58.80 per share. PEDONTI PATRICK J (SVP and CFO) sold 80,000 shares at $64.60 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $5.17 million while MICHAEL JONATHAN E, (Director) bought 41 shares on Dec 19 for $2500.0 with each share fetching $60.97.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), on the other hand, is trading around $25.16 with a market cap of $7.72B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the WestRock Company (WRK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WRK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $557.0 million. This represented a 87.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.42 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.53 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $30.94 billion from $30.16 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $431.2 million, significantly higher than the $303.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $56.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at WestRock Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 575,211 shares. Insider sales totaled 387,428 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.92M shares after the latest sales, with 7.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.60% with a share float percentage of 254.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WestRock Company having a total of 861 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.54 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 billion and represent 10.51% of shares outstanding.