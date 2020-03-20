Summarizing The Case For Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) shares are -39.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 65.17% or $3.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +196.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.44% down YTD and -41.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.08% and -35.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 09, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the TPC stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 01, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TPC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.67. The forecasts give the Tutor Perini Corporation stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.06% or 51.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,654.50% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.81, up 9.90% from -$1.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 178,396 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,140,223. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 70,264 and 30,682 in purchases and sales respectively.

TUTOR RONALD N, a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $665500.0 at $13.31 per share on Jun 18. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 50,000 TPC shares valued at $665500.0 on Jun 18. The shares were sold at $13.31 per share. TUTOR RONALD N (Chairman & CEO) sold 30,000 shares at $16.58 per share on May 14 for a total of $497400.0 while Ronald N. Tutor Separate Prope, (10% Owner) sold 30,000 shares on May 14 for $497400.0 with each share fetching $16.58.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM), on the other hand, is trading around $9.63 with a market cap of $1.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SUM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $126.6 million. This represented a 77.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $556.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.34 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.07 billion from $4.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $337.18 million, significantly higher than the $209.37 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $159.69 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Summit Materials Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 1,102,473 shares. Insider sales totaled 495,627 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 23.71M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.58% with a share float percentage of 112.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Materials Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.29 million shares worth more than $245.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.06 million and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.