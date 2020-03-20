Summarizing The Case For Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) shares are 4.96% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.06% or $7.11 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.83% and -9.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the VEEV stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 19, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the VEEV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $147.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $177.18. The forecasts give the Veeva Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $150.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.18% or 1.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $0.59, up from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.49, up 25.60% from $2.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 124 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 146 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 427,092 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 346,341. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,672 and 43,145 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Connor Michele, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $430829.0 at $143.61 per share on Mar 06. The SVP Global Customer Services had earlier sold another 1,856 VEEV shares valued at $264693.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $142.61 per share. MATEO ALAN (EVP Global Sales) sold 2,665 shares at $145.00 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $386425.0 while Zuppas Eleni Nitsa, (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 172 shares on Mar 03 for $24826.0 with each share fetching $144.34.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG), on the other hand, is trading around $31.80 with a market cap of $8.99B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $74.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Cheniere Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 461,156 shares. Insider sales totaled 272,316 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.64M shares after the latest sales, with 21.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 249.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cheniere Energy Inc. having a total of 739 institutions that hold shares in the company.