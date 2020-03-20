Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Vs. Mylan N.V. (MYL): Those Ticking Clocks

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are -20.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.57% or $1.57 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.15% down YTD and -20.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.14% and -23.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the TXN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on October 23, 2019. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the TXN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $101.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $133.93. The forecasts give the Texas Instruments Incorporated stock a price target range of $164.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.07% or -1.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.80% in the current quarter to $1.04, down from the $1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.01, down -1.70% from $5.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.61 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 77 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 108 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,751,933 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,011,888. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 859,660 and 931,344 in purchases and sales respectively.

Van Haren Julie, a Sr. Vice President at the company, sold 18,911 shares worth $2.45 million at $129.66 per share on Feb 05. The Sr. Vice President had earlier sold another 1,806 TXN shares valued at $236059.0 on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $130.71 per share. Ron Amichai (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,747 shares at $130.99 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $490807.0 while Lizardi Rafael R, (Sr. Vice President & CFO) sold 22,658 shares on Feb 05 for $2.95 million with each share fetching $130.32.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), on the other hand, is trading around $14.87 with a market cap of $8.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mylan N.V. (MYL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MYL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $815.5 million. This represented a 74.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.19 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $31.26 billion from $31.05 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.8 billion, significantly lower than the $2.34 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.59 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Mylan N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 396,360 shares. Insider sales totaled 170,605 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.19M shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.90% with a share float percentage of 508.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mylan N.V. having a total of 747 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.28 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 54.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 10.54% of shares outstanding.