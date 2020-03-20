The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) makes -71.39% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) is -87.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $42.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHEF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.98% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 87.87% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.85, the stock is -80.62% and -85.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.47 million and changing 34.72% at the moment leaves the stock -86.36% off its SMA200. CHEF registered -84.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.42.

The stock witnessed a -86.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.76%, and is -71.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 64.93% over the week and 21.55% over the month.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) has around 2447 employees, a market worth around $181.73M and $1.59B in sales. and $1.59B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.10 and Fwd P/E is 4.20. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.62% and -88.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $410.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Top Institutional Holders

221 institutions hold shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF), with 4.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.24% while institutional investors hold 107.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.47M, and float is at 25.39M with Short Float at 10.55%. Institutions hold 90.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.93 million shares valued at $149.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.95% of the CHEF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.92 million shares valued at $149.33 million to account for 12.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 1.97 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $75.18 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.34% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $73.32 million.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cugine Joseph M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cugine Joseph M. bought 955 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $19.81 per share for a total of $18919.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24311.0 shares.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that Pappas John (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 44,757 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $36.61 per share for $1.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.31 million shares of the CHEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, McCauley Tim (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $33.99 for $33990.0. The insider now directly holds 13,931 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF).

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading -20.56% down over the past 12 months. Sysco Corporation (SYY) is -43.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.97% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.68.