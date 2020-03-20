The decline in Danaher Corporation (DHR) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is -19.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.07 and a high of $169.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHR stock was last observed hovering at around $128.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.95% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.31% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 8.68% higher than the price target low of $136.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.19, the stock is -14.64% and -20.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -14.52% off its SMA200. DHR registered -4.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $145.24.

The stock witnessed a -24.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.63%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $93.50B and $17.91B in sales. and $17.91B in sales Current P/E ratio is 37.98 and Fwd P/E is 20.13. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.58% and -26.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danaher Corporation (DHR) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danaher Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.08 with sales reaching $4.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Top Institutional Holders

1,999 institutions hold shares in Danaher Corporation (DHR), with 78.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.21% while institutional investors hold 93.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 752.85M, and float is at 618.18M with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 82.72% of the Float.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Danaher Corporation (DHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DANIEL WILLIAM K, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that DANIEL WILLIAM K sold 0 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $147.54 per share for a total of $65.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94384.0 shares.

Danaher Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that King William (SVP, Strategic Development) sold a total of 26,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $160.23 per share for $4.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19865.0 shares of the DHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, DANIEL WILLIAM K (EVP) disposed off 20,733 shares at an average price of $163.23 for $3.38 million. The insider now directly holds 88,986 shares of Danaher Corporation (DHR).

Danaher Corporation (DHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -32.60% down over the past 12 months. United Technologies Corporation (UTX) is -33.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.73% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.