The decline in Sanofi (SNY) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is -19.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.75 and a high of $51.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNY stock was last observed hovering at around $41.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $56.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.1% off the consensus price target high of $62.57 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 8.84% higher than the price target low of $44.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.61, the stock is -13.34% and -16.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.15 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -11.44% off its SMA200. SNY registered -10.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.85.

The stock witnessed a -19.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.09%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.15% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Sanofi (SNY) has around 100409 employees, a market worth around $111.90B and $42.40B in sales. and $42.40B in sales Current P/E ratio is 31.19 and Fwd P/E is 10.58. Distance from 52-week low is 7.58% and -21.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Sanofi (SNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanofi (SNY) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanofi is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $10.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sanofi (SNY) Top Institutional Holders

590 institutions hold shares in Sanofi (SNY), with 25.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 7.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.76B, and float is at 2.23B with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 7.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 59.05 million shares valued at $2.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 22.16% of the SNY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 17.55 million shares valued at $880.88 million to account for 6.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.59 million shares representing 3.97% and valued at over $531.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 8.69 million with a market value of $436.42 million.

Sanofi (SNY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanofi, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sanofi sold 128,914 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $489.65 per share for a total of $63.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20.42 million shares.

Sanofi disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Sanofi (10% Owner) sold a total of 172,904 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $281.15 per share for $48.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.55 million shares of the SNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Sanofi (10% Owner) acquired 93,750 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 558,035 shares of Sanofi (SNY).

Sanofi (SNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 3.85% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.22% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.