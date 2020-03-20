The decline in STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is -39.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.28 and a high of $31.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $33.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.46% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 31.28% higher than the price target low of $23.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.21, the stock is -35.28% and -41.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -27.31% off its SMA200. STM registered -0.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.30.

The stock witnessed a -48.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.56%, and is -16.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.82% over the week and 7.39% over the month.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has around 45554 employees, a market worth around $17.65B and $9.56B in sales. and $9.56B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.28 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.52% and -49.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $2.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), with 8.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 3.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 639.49M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 3.32% of the Float.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 22.12% up over the past 12 months. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -16.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.71% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.