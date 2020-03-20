The decline in Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is -69.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLRD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -27.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is -56.89% and -65.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing -5.22% at the moment leaves the stock -72.62% off its SMA200. TLRD registered -83.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.61.

The stock witnessed a -69.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.00%, and is -37.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.34% over the week and 17.38% over the month.

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $70.92M and $2.98B in sales. and $2.98B in sales Current P/E ratio is 0.99 and Fwd P/E is 1.23. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.96% and -84.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tailored Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $708.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year.

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.38% while institutional investors hold 92.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.84M, and float is at 45.05M with Short Float at 59.88%. Institutions hold 90.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.65 million shares valued at $31.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.79% of the TLRD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.47 million shares valued at $14.39 million to account for 7.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Scion Asset Management, LLC which holds 3.3 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $13.66 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 2.15 million with a market value of $8.89 million.

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rhodes A Alexander, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Rhodes A Alexander bought 13,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $3.87 per share for a total of $51738.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17173.0 shares.

Tailored Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Ask Carrie Ann (Brand President,TMW and Moores) bought a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $3.78 per share for $64260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37099.0 shares of the TLRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 08, Lathi Dinesh S. (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $40000.0. The insider now directly holds 65,267 shares of Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD).

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) that is trading -90.00% down over the past 12 months. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is -17.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.23% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.11.