The decline in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is -22.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.02 and a high of $146.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZTS stock was last observed hovering at around $105.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.49% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.83% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 26.38% higher than the price target low of $139.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.33, the stock is -21.92% and -24.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing -3.30% at the moment leaves the stock -18.10% off its SMA200. ZTS registered 3.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.91.

The stock witnessed a -28.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.49%, and is -14.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.36% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $52.64B and $6.26B in sales. and $6.26B in sales Current P/E ratio is 32.76 and Fwd P/E is 22.81. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.57% and -30.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $1.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Top Institutional Holders

1,574 institutions hold shares in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 94.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 514.38M, and float is at 473.74M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 94.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 41.56 million shares valued at $5.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.75% of the ZTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.4 million shares valued at $4.95 billion to account for 7.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.88 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $2.63 billion, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 18.13 million with a market value of $2.4 billion.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by David Glenn, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that David Glenn sold 43,778 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $140.89 per share for a total of $6.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25741.0 shares.

Zoetis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Alaix Juan Ramon (Director) sold a total of 218,208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $141.38 per share for $30.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96013.0 shares of the ZTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Alaix Juan Ramon (Director) disposed off 45,452 shares at an average price of $140.66 for $6.39 million. The insider now directly holds 96,013 shares of Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 3.85% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -10.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.99% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.