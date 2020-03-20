The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are -55.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.84% or $1.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.86% down YTD and -55.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.40% and -62.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Maxim Group recommended the NTNX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the NTNX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.06. The forecasts give the Nutanix Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.96% or 29.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.00% in the current quarter to -$0.88, down from the -$0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.9, up 9.20% from -$1.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.82 and -$0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 744,497 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 424,885. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 124,500 and 115,293 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pandey Dheeraj, a CEO and Chairman at the company, sold 7,641 shares worth $96353.0 at $12.61 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 3,003 NTNX shares valued at $37868.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $12.61 per share. Sangster David (Chief Operating Officer) sold 11,051 shares at $12.61 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $139353.0 while Williams Duston, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 19,457 shares on Mar 16 for $245353.0 with each share fetching $12.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), on the other hand, is trading around $23.74 with a market cap of $11.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WPM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.05 million. This represented a 93.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $223.59 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $6.26 billion from $6.24 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $369.75 million, significantly higher than the $368.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $368.07 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.10% with a share float percentage of 446.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. having a total of 585 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc with over 41.37 million shares worth more than $985.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Franklin Resources, Inc held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 28.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $669.9 million and represent 6.31% of shares outstanding.