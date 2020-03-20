The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), Facebook Inc. (FB)

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares are -6.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.66% or $3.0 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.05% down YTD and 1.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.59% and -23.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the WORK stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the WORK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.68. The forecasts give the Slack Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.76% or -75.08%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.2, up 33.80% from -$0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 152 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 717 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 396,820,798 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 289,626,718. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,866,418 and 22,808,654 in purchases and sales respectively.

OFARRELL JOHN, a Director at the company, sold 42,990 shares worth $807022.0 at $18.77 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 1,300 WORK shares valued at $22556.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $17.35 per share. Henderson Cal (Chief Technology Officer) sold 25 shares at $21.02 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $526.0 while Butterfield Stewart, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,500 shares on Mar 13 for $45608.0 with each share fetching $18.24.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), on the other hand, is trading around $153.13 with a market cap of $481.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $245.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Facebook Inc. (FB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 33.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.73 billion. This represented a 58.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $21.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $133.38 billion from $124.42 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $35.78 billion while total current assets were at $66.22 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $36.31 billion, significantly higher than the $29.27 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $21.21 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 860 times at Facebook Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 103 times and accounting for 1,877,785 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,874,223 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 757 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -654.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.9M shares after the latest sales, with -11.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.00% with a share float percentage of 2.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Facebook Inc. having a total of 3,448 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 184.02 million shares worth more than $37.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 157.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.29 billion and represent 6.54% of shares outstanding.