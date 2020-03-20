The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) shares are -48.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.86% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.64% down YTD and -49.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.06% and -44.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Barclays recommended the SHO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the SHO stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.04. The forecasts give the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.07% or 10.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.4, down -1.40% from $0.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 576,440 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 222,645. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 524,600 and 222,645 in purchases and sales respectively.

PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $39173.0 at $7.83 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 12,500 SHO shares valued at $83980.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $6.72 per share.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), on the other hand, is trading around $35.99 with a market cap of $21.79B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $260.0 million. This represented a 90.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at FirstEnergy Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 590,883 shares. Insider sales totaled 419,672 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 22.54M shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 539.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FirstEnergy Corp. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.33 million shares worth more than $2.68 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 53.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.23 billion and represent 10.10% of shares outstanding.