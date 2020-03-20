These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) shares are -82.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.94% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -82.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.71% and -77.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, UBS recommended the GEL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the GEL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.29. The forecasts give the Genesis Energy L.P. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.61% or 55.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -40.00% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.39, up 4.60% from $0.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 436,129 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 19,772. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 289,991 and 6,334 in purchases and sales respectively.

Jesulaitis Kristen O, a General Counsel & Secretary at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $47791.0 at $4.78 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 GEL shares valued at $348800.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $3.49 per share. GOLOWAY WILLIAM STANTON (Vice President) bought 10,000 shares at $5.18 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $51800.0 while Jesulaitis Kristen O, (General Counsel & Secretary) bought 20,000 shares on Mar 10 for $100000.0 with each share fetching $5.00.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.10 with a market cap of $18.58M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Abraxas Petroleum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 247,660 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.58M shares after the latest sales, with 4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.30% with a share float percentage of 162.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abraxas Petroleum Corporation having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.49 million shares worth more than $14.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 6.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.07 million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.