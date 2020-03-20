Industry

Things appear to be looking up for The Unilever Group (UN)

By Sue Brooks

The Unilever Group (NYSE: UN) is -15.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.00 and a high of $63.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The UN stock was last observed hovering at around $47.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $60.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.92% off the consensus price target high of $78.35 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -10.19% lower than the price target low of $44.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.64, the stock is -8.45% and -13.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.06 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -17.23% off its SMA200. UN registered -15.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.71.

The stock witnessed a -17.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.79%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

The Unilever Group (UN) has around 150000 employees, a market worth around $140.37B and $58.57B in sales. and $58.57B in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.16 and Fwd P/E is 15.64. Distance from 52-week low is 15.81% and -23.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

The Unilever Group (UN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Unilever Group (UN) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Unilever Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

The Unilever Group (UN) Top Institutional Holders

730 institutions hold shares in The Unilever Group (UN), with institutional investors hold 10.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.89B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 10.52% of the Float.

The Unilever Group (UN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading -1.99% down over the past 12 months. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 8.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.94% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.

