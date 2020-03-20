This Could Be A Brutal Week For Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), Wabtec Corporation (WAB)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) shares are -31.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.20% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.62% down YTD and -30.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.91% and -35.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Citigroup recommended the ADP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 22, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ADP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $117.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $185.29. The forecasts give the Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock a price target range of $212.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $130.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.64% or 9.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to $1.93, up from the $1.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.14, up 5.30% from $5.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.19 and $1.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 136 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 608,358 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 589,407. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 78,728 and 107,042 in purchases and sales respectively.

Weinstein Donald, a Corporate VP at the company, sold 2,468 shares worth $444240.0 at $180.00 per share on Feb 06. The Corporate Vice President had earlier sold another 13,563 ADP shares valued at $2.44 million on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $180.00 per share. Dyson Deborah L (Corp. VP) sold 3,250 shares at $176.67 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $574178.0 while Ayala John, (Corp. VP) sold 6,484 shares on Jan 17 for $1.14 million with each share fetching $176.03.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), on the other hand, is trading around $42.62 with a market cap of $8.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wabtec Corporation (WAB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WAB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $449.34 million. This represented a 81.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.37 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.86 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.94 billion from $18.9 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.02 billion, significantly higher than the $314.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $830.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Wabtec Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 78,239 shares. Insider sales totaled 155,612 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.82M shares after the latest sales, with -61.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 180.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wabtec Corporation having a total of 1,016 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.66 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 17.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.