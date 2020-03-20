This Could Be A Brutal Week For Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are -41.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.12% or $3.81 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.35% and -31.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 15, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the OLLI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Odeon had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the OLLI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.77. The forecasts give the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $43.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.71% or 11.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.90% in the current quarter to $0.75, up from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.97, up 14.90% from $1.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 249,692 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 227,993. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,331 and 27,843 in purchases and sales respectively.

SWYGERT JOHN W, a President, CEO at the company, sold 3,161 shares worth $147334.0 at $46.61 per share on Mar 09. The SVP, Store Operations had earlier sold another 16,190 OLLI shares valued at $728550.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $45.00 per share. SWYGERT JOHN W (President, CEO) sold 157 shares at $61.78 per share on Jan 07 for a total of $9699.0 while SWYGERT JOHN W, (President, CEO) sold 25,000 shares on Dec 11 for $1.75 million with each share fetching $70.00.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD), on the other hand, is trading around $50.67 with a market cap of $3.31B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $127.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at The Middleby Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 28,838 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,799 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with 2.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.80% with a share float percentage of 55.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Middleby Corporation having a total of 498 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 5.58 million shares worth more than $725.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $641.65 million and represent 8.86% of shares outstanding.