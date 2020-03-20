This Could Be A Brutal Week For Perspecta Inc. (PRSP), Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) shares are -32.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.13% or $1.35 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.03% down YTD and -31.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.76% and -28.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the PRSP stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 26, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the PRSP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.40. The forecasts give the Perspecta Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.13% or 21.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.15, up 5.10% from $2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 168,758 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,370. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), on the other hand, is trading around $5.49 with a market cap of $978.26M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Livent Corporation (LTHM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LTHM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.7 million. This represented a 81.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $78.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $859.6 million from $756.8 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $58.1 million, significantly lower than the $92.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$126.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Livent Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 75,580 shares. Insider sales totaled 75,824 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 767.86k shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 145.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livent Corporation having a total of 408 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.48 million shares worth more than $192.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.23 million and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.