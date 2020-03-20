This Could Be A Brutal Week For Tata Motors Limited (TTM), Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares are -63.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.65% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.93% down YTD and -62.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.64% and -57.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 29, 2019, Nomura recommended the TTM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 27, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TTM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 64.59.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), on the other hand, is trading around $3.24 with a market cap of $274.62M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tenneco Inc. (TEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TEN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $701.0 million. This represented a 83.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.87 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.23 billion from $13.38 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $444.0 million, significantly higher than the $439.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$300.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Tenneco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 238,862 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,004 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 52.09M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.30% with a share float percentage of 32.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenneco Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 5.65 million shares worth more than $74.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 9.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.78 million and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.