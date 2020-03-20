This Could Be A Brutal Week For Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), Liberty Global plc (LBTYA)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares are 190.29% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.00% or $0.39 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +184.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.48% down YTD and 454.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.58% and -20.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 17, 2017, H.C. Wainwright recommended the TRIL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Leerink Partners had Resumed the stock as a Mkt Perform on April 13, 2018. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the TRIL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.02. The forecasts give the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.08% or 62.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to -$0.9, up from the -$0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.76 and -$0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.92 for the next year.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), on the other hand, is trading around $17.70 with a market cap of $11.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LBTYA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.27 billion. This represented a 23.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.98 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.94 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $49.05 billion from $48.18 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.59 billion, significantly lower than the $5.96 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.34 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Liberty Global plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 714,753 shares. Insider sales totaled 319,734 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 21.57M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.80% with a share float percentage of 593.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Global plc having a total of 419 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 36.96 million shares worth more than $840.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Harris Associates L.P. held 20.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $450.05 million and represent 10.90% of shares outstanding.