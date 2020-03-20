Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – AMETEK Inc. (AME), KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) shares are -30.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.12% or $3.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.55% down YTD and -30.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.21% and -31.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the AME stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $69.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $108.88. The forecasts give the AMETEK Inc. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $72.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.79% or 4.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.90% in the current quarter to $1.02, up from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.32, up 1.40% from $4.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.96 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 78 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 353,454 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 396,219. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,934 and 21,590 in purchases and sales respectively.

VARET ELIZEBETH R, a Director at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $190800.0 at $95.40 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier sold another 2,000 AME shares valued at $191050.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $95.52 per share. WILLIAMS DENNIS K (Director) sold 5,190 shares at $101.14 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $524912.0 while VARET ELIZEBETH R, (Director) sold 2,000 shares on Feb 12 for $203630.0 with each share fetching $101.82.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR), on the other hand, is trading around $12.80 with a market cap of $1.81B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KAR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $161.1 million. This represented a 48.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $314.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.34 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.58 billion from $6.58 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $542.0 million, significantly lower than the $722.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $380.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at KAR Auction Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 321,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 65,301 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 87.87M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 127.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KAR Auction Services Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.78 million shares worth more than $343.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $323.84 million and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.