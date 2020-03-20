Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) shares are -23.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.89% or -$1.45 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.61% down YTD and -23.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.51% and -25.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Citigroup recommended the BMY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Equal Weight on February 27, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the BMY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.00. The forecasts give the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock a price target range of $79.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.52. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.24% or -979.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 38.60% in the current quarter to $1.48, up from the $1.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.25, up 60.90% from $4.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.55 and $1.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 114 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 99 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,105,452 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 793,946. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,008,778 and 688,890 in purchases and sales respectively.

VESSEY RUPERT, a Pres., Research & Early Dev. at the company, sold 84,308 shares worth $5.11 million at $60.59 per share on Mar 02. The EVP, Investor Relations had earlier sold another 15,805 BMY shares valued at $964263.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $61.01 per share. Dubow Adam (Chief Compliance & Ethics Offi) sold 1,740 shares at $58.81 per share on Dec 05 for a total of $102329.0 while Schmukler Louis S, (Pres., Global Mfg. & Supply) sold 25,000 shares on Nov 05 for $1.41 million with each share fetching $56.56.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), on the other hand, is trading around $30.86 with a market cap of $18.81B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LUV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.08 billion. This represented a 81.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.73 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.97 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $25.89 billion from $26.47 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.52 billion while total current assets were at $5.97 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.99 billion, significantly lower than the $4.89 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.96 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Southwest Airlines Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 541,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 242,148 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.58M shares after the latest sales, with 114.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 515.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwest Airlines Co. having a total of 1,186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 71.86 million shares worth more than $3.88 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 53.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 billion and represent 10.37% of shares outstanding.