Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) shares are -52.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.80% or $0.32 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.63% down YTD and -52.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.25% and -52.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 07, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the BPY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Initiated the stock as a Sector Outperform on August 07, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the BPY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.40. The forecasts give the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.32% or 45.44%.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), on the other hand, is trading around $5.56 with a market cap of $1.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SunPower Corporation (SPWR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SPWR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $94.87 million. This represented a 84.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $603.76 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.17 billion from $1.89 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $6.19 million while total current assets were at $1.38 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$270.41 million, significantly higher than the -$543.39 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$371.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 111 times at SunPower Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 61 times and accounting for 6,212,375 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,961,196 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 83.79M shares after the latest sales, with 4.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.40% with a share float percentage of 84.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunPower Corporation having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 12.39 million shares worth more than $96.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.92 million and represent 6.39% of shares outstanding.