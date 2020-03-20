Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – DXC Technology Company (DXC), Sea Limited (SE)

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) shares are -66.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 33.94% or $3.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +57.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.50% down YTD and -66.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.15% and -58.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the DXC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, MoffettNathanson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the DXC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.00. The forecasts give the DXC Technology Company stock a price target range of $49.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.55% or 16.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.70% in the current quarter to $1.04, down from the $2.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.42, down -5.10% from $8.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.95 and $1.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,168,158 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 247,692. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAWRIE JOHN M, a President and CEO at the company, bought 3,300 shares worth $175824.0 at $53.28 per share on Aug 02. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 DXC shares valued at $495617.0 on Aug 06. The shares were bought at $49.56 per share. LAWRIE JOHN M (President and CEO) bought 1,100 shares at $54.92 per share on Aug 01 for a total of $60411.0 while LAWRIE JOHN M, (President and CEO) bought 100 shares on Jul 31 for $5500.0 with each share fetching $55.00.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), on the other hand, is trading around $39.70 with a market cap of $21.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.08 billion from $4.02 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $9.42 million while total current assets were at $3.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $97.66 million, significantly higher than the -$357.03 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$99.83 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.70% with a share float percentage of 58.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company.