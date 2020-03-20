Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM), Adient plc (ADNT)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares are -80.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.93% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -81.56% down YTD and -83.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -56.99% and -77.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the LTM stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $1.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.46. The forecasts give the LATAM Airlines Group S.A. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.93% or 64.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 0.60% from $0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.36 for the next year.

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), on the other hand, is trading around $8.50 with a market cap of $990.51M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Adient plc (ADNT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADNT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $165.0 million. This represented a 95.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.94 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.78 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.36 billion from $10.34 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $239.0 million, significantly higher than the -$128.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $148.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Adient plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 431,781 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,832 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 738.15k shares after the latest sales, with 89.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50% with a share float percentage of 93.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adient plc having a total of 414 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.56 million shares worth more than $224.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.81 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.