Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP)

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) shares are -38.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.75% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.94% and -47.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Goldman recommended the NEP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 13, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NEP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.90. The forecasts give the NextEra Energy Partners LP stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.71% or 37.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the -$0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.62, up 58.00% from -$1.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 39,661 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,350. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 38,661 and 7,350 in purchases and sales respectively.

Byrne Robert J, a Director at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $106250.0 at $42.50 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 NEP shares valued at $77396.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $38.70 per share. Byrne Robert J (Director) bought 5,500 shares at $46.50 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $255750.0 while Kind Peter H, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Oct 25 for $51782.0 with each share fetching $51.78.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), on the other hand, is trading around $15.69 with a market cap of $2.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at TripAdvisor Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 266,045 shares. Insider sales totaled 94,448 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 21.1M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.10% with a share float percentage of 104.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TripAdvisor Inc. having a total of 556 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.55 million shares worth more than $381.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.07 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.