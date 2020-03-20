Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) shares are -29.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.72% or $0.42 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.88% down YTD and -25.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.67% and -20.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Jefferies recommended the NOMD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $15.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.65. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.84.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.2, up 2.20% from $1.23 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.31 for the next year.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA), on the other hand, is trading around $49.33 with a market cap of $1.86B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PZZA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $141.65 million. This represented a 66.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $417.51 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.18 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $730.72 million from $730.57 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $61.75 million, significantly lower than the $92.45 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $24.04 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 86 times at Papa John’s International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 62 times and accounting for 474,866 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,307,610 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 38.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.61M shares after the latest sales, with -50.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 29.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Papa John’s International Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $216.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 10.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 3.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $206.64 million and represent 10.14% of shares outstanding.