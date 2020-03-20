Top attractive stock of the week – American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is -20.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.01 and a high of $29.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMH stock was last observed hovering at around $22.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.92% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.88% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 23.04% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.78, the stock is -23.44% and -24.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing -8.46% at the moment leaves the stock -19.93% off its SMA200. AMH registered -6.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.94.

The stock witnessed a -28.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.00%, and is -19.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.84% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has around 1324 employees, a market worth around $6.53B and $1.14B in sales. and $1.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 72.66 and Fwd P/E is 69.50. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.85% and -30.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Homes 4 Rent is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $292.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 259.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Top Institutional Holders

436 institutions hold shares in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), with 45.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.14% while institutional investors hold 106.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 314.15M, and float is at 257.91M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 90.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.62 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.20% of the AMH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.68 million shares valued at $515.76 million to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 14.75 million shares representing 4.91% and valued at over $386.61 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 13.98 million with a market value of $366.43 million.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KROPP JAMES H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KROPP JAMES H bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $22.12 per share for a total of $11060.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

American Homes 4 Rent disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $24.35 per share for $292200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the AMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 4,847 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -24.13% down over the past 12 months. Equity Residential (EQR) is -17.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.3.