Top attractive stock of the week – Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) is 50.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $2.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATHX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is 46.48% and 42.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.87 million and changing 30.28% at the moment leaves the stock 34.55% off its SMA200. ATHX registered 17.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3100 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3800.

The stock witnessed a 46.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.78%, and is 58.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.38% over the week and 12.05% over the month.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $317.03M and $6.90M in sales. and $6.90M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 63.72% and -8.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.10%).

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $120k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -95.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -93.40% in year-over-year returns.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Athersys Inc. (ATHX), with 18.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.28% while institutional investors hold 24.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 171.37M, and float is at 138.15M with Short Float at 7.85%. Institutions hold 21.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.01 million shares valued at $12.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.39% of the ATHX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.48 million shares valued at $7.97 million to account for 4.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are M&G Investment Management Ltd which holds 4.22 million shares representing 2.69% and valued at over $5.19 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $2.95 million.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Athersys Inc. (ATHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lehmann William JR, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Lehmann William JR sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $41679.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425645.0 shares.

Athersys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Harrington John J (Exec Vice Pres and CSO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $1.32 per share for $6586.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 688220.0 shares of the ATHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Harrington John J (Exec Vice Pres and CSO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $6254.0. The insider now directly holds 693,220 shares of Athersys Inc. (ATHX).

Athersys Inc. (ATHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading -55.97% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -7.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.81% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.58.