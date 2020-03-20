Top attractive stock of the week – Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) is -55.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.36 and a high of $22.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 46.61% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.61, the stock is -43.47% and -49.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.34 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -51.14% off its SMA200. BRX registered -45.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -51.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.63.

The stock witnessed a -52.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.13%, and is -27.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.41% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has around 477 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $1.17B in sales. and $1.17B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.45 and Fwd P/E is 11.10. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.95% and -57.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $292.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Top Institutional Holders

499 institutions hold shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 103.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 351.24M, and float is at 296.92M with Short Float at 3.89%. Institutions hold 103.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.83 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.72% of the BRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.31 million shares valued at $741.45 million to account for 11.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 17.84 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $385.56 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 14.7 million with a market value of $317.74 million.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taylor James M Jr, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Taylor James M Jr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $12.26 per share for a total of $122600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 309760.0 shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Crosland Sheryl Maxwell (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $12.53 per share for $31325.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4090.0 shares of the BRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Taylor James M Jr (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $13.43 for $134300.0. The insider now directly holds 299,760 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -36.38% down over the past 12 months. Public Storage (PSA) is -14.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.59% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.