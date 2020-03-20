Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) up -16.45% since start of the year

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is -40.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.57 and a high of $94.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSN stock was last observed hovering at around $44.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.03% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.34% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 22.56% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.21, the stock is -15.08% and -29.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing 22.70% at the moment leaves the stock -34.60% off its SMA200. TSN registered -16.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.77.

The stock witnessed a -30.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.02%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.63% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has around 141000 employees, a market worth around $22.37B and $43.03B in sales. and $43.03B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.71 and Fwd P/E is 7.53. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.34% and -42.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $10.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Top Institutional Holders

1,113 institutions hold shares in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), with 9.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.48% while institutional investors hold 90.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 412.61M, and float is at 287.74M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 88.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.03 million shares valued at $2.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.50% of the TSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 27.51 million shares valued at $2.5 billion to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.02 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $2.0 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 14.43 million with a market value of $1.31 billion.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by White Noel W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that White Noel W sold 17,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $91.29 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124082.0 shares.

Tyson Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Stouffer Stephen R (Group President Fresh Meats) sold a total of 15,723 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $90.16 per share for $1.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41193.0 shares of the TSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Thurber Robert C. (Director) disposed off 40 shares at an average price of $89.22 for $3569.0. The insider now directly holds 53,586 shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) that is trading 1.14% up over the past 12 months. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is -12.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.95% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.