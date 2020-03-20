Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Vs. Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Updated Outlook

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) shares are -32.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.71% or $6.57 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.62% down YTD and -31.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.88% and -33.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, UBS recommended the UNP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the UNP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $121.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $196.83. The forecasts give the Union Pacific Corporation stock a price target range of $216.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $139.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.68% or 12.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.00% in the current quarter to $1.9, down from the $1.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.08, up 0.70% from $8.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.84 and $2.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 189,916 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 150,379. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 143,911 and 72,598 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hamann Jennifer L, a EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $183000.0 at $183.00 per share on Jan 16. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER had earlier bought another 3,206 UNP shares valued at $499864.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $155.92 per share. Whited Elizabeth F (EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER) sold 5,342 shares at $171.62 per share on Dec 09 for a total of $916794.0 while KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 8,620 shares on Jul 31 for $1.55 million with each share fetching $180.04.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), on the other hand, is trading around $65.00 with a market cap of $25.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $121.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ROST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $602.12 million. This represented a 86.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.41 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.35 billion from $9.42 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.17 billion, significantly higher than the $2.07 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.62 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Ross Stores Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 114,376 shares. Insider sales totaled 139,706 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.4M shares after the latest sales, with -0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.40% with a share float percentage of 347.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ross Stores Inc. having a total of 1,303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.11 million shares worth more than $3.62 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.92 billion and represent 6.98% of shares outstanding.