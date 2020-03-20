Unsafe At Current Price? – Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX), Cigna Corporation (CI)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) shares are -33.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.83% or $0.55 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.84% down YTD and -37.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.93% and -34.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the AMRX stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on December 12, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the AMRX stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.33. The forecasts give the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.43% or -6.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 60.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.51, up 15.20% from $0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,330,834 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 78,657. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 972,894 and 32,572 in purchases and sales respectively.

Patel Chirag K., a President, Co-CEO & Director at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $309000.0 at $3.09 per share on Mar 10. The Co-CEO and Director had earlier bought another 100,000 AMRX shares valued at $309000.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $3.09 per share. Patel Chirag K. (President, Co-CEO & Director) bought 58,938 shares at $3.97 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $233984.0 while Patel Chintu, (Co-CEO and Director) bought 58,765 shares on Mar 04 for $233297.0 with each share fetching $3.97.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), on the other hand, is trading around $146.52 with a market cap of $62.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $250.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $18.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cigna Corporation (CI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $277.0 million. This represented a 99.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $38.24 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.48 billion, significantly higher than the $3.77 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.44 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at Cigna Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 167,811 shares. Insider sales totaled 173,098 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.61M shares after the latest sales, with 2.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.90% with a share float percentage of 366.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cigna Corporation having a total of 1,555 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.67 million shares worth more than $5.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.3 billion and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.