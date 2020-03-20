Unsafe At Current Price? – At Home Group Inc. (HOME), Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares are -62.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 37.84% or $0.56 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +70.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.36% down YTD and -61.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.61% and -70.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, William Blair recommended the HOME stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on January 21, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the HOME stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.46. The forecasts give the At Home Group Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.0% or -2.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.56, up 17.00% from $1.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,604,949 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,185. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,100,408 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOSIN CLIFFORD, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 670,310 shares worth $2.12 million at $3.17 per share on Mar 13. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 430,098 HOME shares valued at $1.25 million on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $2.90 per share. SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) bought 200,000 shares at $9.16 per share on Oct 02 for a total of $1.83 million while SOSIN CLIFFORD, (10% Owner) bought 270,106 shares on Oct 01 for $2.68 million with each share fetching $9.91.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), on the other hand, is trading around $21.90 with a market cap of $5.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gentex Corporation (GNTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GNTX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $50.94 million. This represented a 88.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $443.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.17 billion from $2.17 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $140.38 million while total current assets were at $950.38 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $505.97 million, significantly lower than the $552.42 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $421.39 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Gentex Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 67,633 shares. Insider sales totaled 48,414 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 527.68k shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.60% with a share float percentage of 250.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gentex Corporation having a total of 653 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.93 million shares worth more than $722.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 24.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $708.89 million and represent 9.73% of shares outstanding.