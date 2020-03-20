Unsafe At Current Price? – BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP), Raytheon Company (RTN)

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) shares are -50.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.62% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.51% and -46.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 06, 2015, Raymond James recommended the BGCP stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Reiterated the stock as a Strong Buy on July 29, 2015. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the BGCP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.50. The forecasts give the BGC Partners Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.44% or 63.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.10% in the current quarter to $0.16, down from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.61, up 4.80% from $0.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 38,984 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 290,553. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), on the other hand, is trading around $121.34 with a market cap of $36.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $249.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Raytheon Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 158,552 shares. Insider sales totaled 114,229 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 459.43k shares after the latest sales, with 31.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.70% with a share float percentage of 277.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Raytheon Company having a total of 1,898 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.43 million shares worth more than $5.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.56 billion and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.