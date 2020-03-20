Unsafe At Current Price? – Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) shares are -86.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.25% or $0.84 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +52.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -87.75% down YTD and -86.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.22% and -85.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Barclays recommended the CEQP stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CEQP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.30. The forecasts give the Crestwood Equity Partners LP stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.6% or 59.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -34.90% in the current quarter to $0.21, up from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.96, down -7.50% from $2.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 793,016 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 386,633. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 758,084 and 268,645 in purchases and sales respectively.

The SVP – General Counsel had earlier sold another 30,000 CEQP shares valued at $1.12 million on Jul 31. The shares were sold at $37.37 per share.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV), on the other hand, is trading around $10.95 with a market cap of $2.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Valvoline Inc. (VVV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VVV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $107.0 million. This represented a 82.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $607.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.3 billion from $2.06 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $59.0 million, significantly lower than the $85.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $31.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 70 times at Valvoline Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 76,835 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,179 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.49M shares after the latest sales, with 4.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.40% with a share float percentage of 187.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valvoline Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.14 million shares worth more than $388.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.15 million and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.