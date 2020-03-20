Unsafe At Current Price? – Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) shares are -67.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.63% or -$0.52 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.98% down YTD and -68.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.76% and -68.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the LNC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 10, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.55. The forecasts give the Lincoln National Corporation stock a price target range of $81.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.27% or 45.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $2.3, up from the $2.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.9, up 3.30% from $6.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.18 and $2.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 259,547 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 113,125. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 232,329 and 66,043 in purchases and sales respectively.

Solon Kenneth S., a EVP & Chief Information Ofc. at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $97320.0 at $24.33 per share on Mar 12. The EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off had earlier bought another 2,000 LNC shares valued at $53640.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $26.82 per share. GLASS DENNIS R (President & CEO) bought 400 shares at $34.15 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $13660.0 while GLASS DENNIS R, (President & CEO) bought 22,378 shares on Mar 09 for $779967.0 with each share fetching $34.85.

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), on the other hand, is trading around $75.46 with a market cap of $20.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $101.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XLNX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $324.09 million. This represented a 55.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $723.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.64 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.93 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.95 billion from $5.02 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.13 billion while total current assets were at $3.13 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $845.49 million, significantly higher than the $803.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $748.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Xilinx Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 10,563 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,249 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 452.88k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.00% with a share float percentage of 248.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xilinx Inc. having a total of 1,168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.34 million shares worth more than $2.97 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.28 billion and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.