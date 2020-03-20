Unsafe At Current Price? – Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares are -55.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.34% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.25% down YTD and -55.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.67% and -48.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Keefe Bruyette recommended the LYG stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 2 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.07. The forecasts give the Lloyds Banking Group plc stock a price target range of $4.02 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.43% or -5.0%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), on the other hand, is trading around $0.66 with a market cap of $773.51M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ACB’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $114.06 million. This represented a -168.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $42.45 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.89 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

Short term investments amounted to $27.05 million while total current assets were at $477.18 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$173.96 million, significantly lower than the -$100.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$353.6 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.56% with a share float percentage of 1.14B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 507 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.81 million shares worth more than $49.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.03 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.