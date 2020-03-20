Unsafe At Current Price? – NetApp Inc. (NTAP), ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are -38.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.82% or -$3.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.02% down YTD and -39.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.38% and -27.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Cowen recommended the NTAP stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 19, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the NTAP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.72. The forecasts give the NetApp Inc. stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.64% or -20.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.70% in the current quarter to $1.3, up from the $1.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.18, down -10.20% from $4.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,020,850 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 643,883. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,750 and 9,025 in purchases and sales respectively.

RICHARD HENRI P, a EVP, Go To Market at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $153714.0 at $61.49 per share on Dec 30. The EVP, Go To Market had earlier sold another 2,500 NTAP shares valued at $160500.0 on Jan 15. The shares were sold at $64.20 per share. ALLEN SCOTT R. (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,781 shares at $62.23 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $173062.0 while ALLEN SCOTT R., (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3 shares on Dec 10 for $182.0 with each share fetching $60.53.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.31 with a market cap of $469.28M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IMGN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.49 million. This represented a 81.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $44.86 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $235.26 million from $254.14 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$88.37 million, significantly higher than the -$166.42 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$91.21 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at ImmunoGen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 5,424 shares. Insider sales totaled 130,454 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.93M shares after the latest sales, with -6.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.00% with a share float percentage of 172.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunoGen Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 14.64 million shares worth more than $74.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Redmile Group, LLC held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.62 million and represent 8.16% of shares outstanding.