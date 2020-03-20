Unsafe At Current Price? – Office Depot Inc. (ODP), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) shares are -34.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.27% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.27% and -28.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 09, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the ODP stock is a Underperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Reiterated the stock as a Underperform on August 20, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the ODP stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.70. The forecasts give the Office Depot Inc. stock a price target range of $1.80 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.60. The two limits represent an downside potential of 0.0% or -12.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.38, down -2.50% from $0.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,154,943 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 971,200. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,507,543 and 860,725 in purchases and sales respectively.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), on the other hand, is trading around $5.26 with a market cap of $1.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Two Harbors Investment Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 322,447 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,477 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.14M shares after the latest sales, with 9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.40% with a share float percentage of 270.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Two Harbors Investment Corp. having a total of 408 institutions that hold shares in the company.