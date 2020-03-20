VEREIT Inc. (VER) Vs. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Which Is Riskier?

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER) shares are -51.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.73% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.39% down YTD and -51.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.41% and -54.83% over the month.

On October 25, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the VER stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CapitalOne had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on February 11, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the VER stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.97. The forecasts give the VEREIT Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.64% or 44.5%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, down -0.20% from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.29 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,409,733 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 395,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,266,519 and 310,470 in purchases and sales respectively.

The insider had earlier sold another 25,000 VER shares valued at $246750.0 on Sep 17. The shares were sold at $9.87 per share.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX), on the other hand, is trading around $41.65 with a market cap of $56.46B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

TJX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.14 billion. This represented a 82.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12.21 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.81 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.14 billion from $24.29 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.07 billion, significantly lower than the $4.09 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.84 billion.

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at The TJX Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 212,100 shares. Insider sales totaled 444,935 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 865.75k shares after the latest sales, with 17.20% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.40% with a share float percentage of 1.20B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The TJX Companies Inc. having a total of 1,967 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 99.01 million shares worth more than $6.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 88.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.41 billion and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.